Talented youngsters set to shine in upcoming Oklahoma! musical

An award-winning local youth theatre group is thrilled to announce their upcoming production of the classic musical Oklahoma!: Youth Edition. This high-energy show promises to be fun and captivating for audiences of all ages.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

LEOS Youth Group are made up of over thirty 10- to 17-year-olds. They have been rehearsing the classic musical for several months ready for performances from Wednesday 14 to Saturday 18 February at the Duchess Theatre, Long Eaton.

Set against the backdrop of the Oklahoma Territory at the turn of the 20th century, Oklahoma! is a timeless story of love and high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys. The popular musical features familiar characters such as charming cowboy Curly; Laurey, a feisty farm girl; brazen Ado Annie, and hapless Will Parker.

Siobhan Parker, LEOS Youth Group Director, explained more:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LEOS Youth Group set to shine in upcoming Oklahoma! musical

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our talented cast has been really hard at work getting ready for a brilliant show that will capture the spirit and essence of Oklahoma! The show features many iconic songs such as ‘I’m just a girl who can’t say no’ and ‘Oh what a beautiful morning’.

“We invite the community to join us for performances that will be filled with laughter, songs, dancing, and heart-warming moments."

Last year, LEOS cast and crew scooped three awards in the prestigious East Midlands NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) Awards including ‘Best Youth Production in the East Midlands’ and ‘Best Youth Production in District 1’.

LEOS Youth Group will be performing Oklahoma!: Youth Edition at the Duchess Theatre, Long Eaton, from Wednesday 14 to Saturday 18 February.