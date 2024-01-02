News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Talented youngsters set to shine in upcoming Oklahoma! musical

An award-winning local youth theatre group is thrilled to announce their upcoming production of the classic musical Oklahoma!: Youth Edition. This high-energy show promises to be fun and captivating for audiences of all ages.
By Kath LightbownContributor
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

LEOS Youth Group are made up of over thirty 10- to 17-year-olds. They have been rehearsing the classic musical for several months ready for performances from Wednesday 14 to Saturday 18 February at the Duchess Theatre, Long Eaton.

Set against the backdrop of the Oklahoma Territory at the turn of the 20th century, Oklahoma! is a timeless story of love and high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys. The popular musical features familiar characters such as charming cowboy Curly; Laurey, a feisty farm girl; brazen Ado Annie, and hapless Will Parker.

Siobhan Parker, LEOS Youth Group Director, explained more:

LEOS Youth Group set to shine in upcoming Oklahoma! musical LEOS Youth Group set to shine in upcoming Oklahoma! musical
LEOS Youth Group set to shine in upcoming Oklahoma! musical
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our talented cast has been really hard at work getting ready for a brilliant show that will capture the spirit and essence of Oklahoma! The show features many iconic songs such as ‘I’m just a girl who can’t say no’ and ‘Oh what a beautiful morning’.

“We invite the community to join us for performances that will be filled with laughter, songs, dancing, and heart-warming moments."

Last year, LEOS cast and crew scooped three awards in the prestigious East Midlands NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) Awards including ‘Best Youth Production in the East Midlands’ and ‘Best Youth Production in District 1’.

LEOS Youth Group will be performing Oklahoma!: Youth Edition at the Duchess Theatre, Long Eaton, from Wednesday 14 to Saturday 18 February.

Tickets are on sale now and available online at www.duchess-theatre.com

Related topics:Oklahoma