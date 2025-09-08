Swapping style for sustainability: Cambridge Street Collective x The Big Swap bring circular fashion to life

Last weekend, Cambridge Street Collective (CSC) joined forces with The Big Swap to host a vibrant, community-driven event championing sustainable fashion. Held on the third floor, the space was transformed into a buzzing hub of vintage treasures, local creativity, and feel-good impact.

The Big Swap, known for its grassroots approach to circular fashion, chose CSC for its central location and welcoming atmosphere. “CSC is an amazing space right in the heart of the city, so everybody has access to it,” said a volunteer from The Big Swap-a sentiment echoed by the 150 attendees who flowed through the doors throughout the day.

The event kicked off with a curated marketplace featuring small businesses showcasing vintage clothing and upcycled pieces. Meanwhile, staff at Blend Family sorted through pre-donated clothes, organising them into male, female, and kids’ sections ready for the rails. From 12 pm – 2 pm, guests dropped off up to five items in exchange for swap tickets, and from 2pm – 4pm, the rails opened for browsing and swapping.

By the end of the day, over 800 items had found new homes, with fifteen bags of leftover clothing set to be donated to White Rose, extending the event’s impact beyond the swap itself. The team behind the event saw it not just as a celebration of sustainable fashion, but as a meaningful way for people to contribute to a wider cause. Beyond the thrill of finding something new, guests were actively participating in a cycle of reuse and redistribution, helping clothes live longer lives and supporting local charities in the process.

The Big Swap team with the team from Blend Family

Adding to the atmosphere, Viva La Vintage performed live, weaving nostalgic tunes into the fabric of the day, and setting the perfect tone for a celebration of reuse and reinvention.

The events team at Blend family described the day as one of their most energising yet, having a fun way to address fast fashion and to rethink how we consume. For anyone who missed out, upcoming events are listed on Cambridge Street’s website to see what’s coming up next.