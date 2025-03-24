Support local students raising money for two charities at Thornbridge Hall!

Join us at Thornbridge Hall for Bark in the Park. A dog extravaganza offering Sheffield, Derbyshire, Staffordshire and surrounding communities and their furry friends a day of fun with Dog agility sponsored by Naylor Agility, Showring, doggy activities, educational talks, delicious food and drink vendors, local stallholders and much more! All while supporting and raising money for St.Lukes Hospice and Ellas.

We are three female students studying event degrees at Sheffield Hallam. Our objective for our final year project was to develop a concept and deliver the event to raise money for two charities. St.Lukes Hospice (https://www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/) and Ellas (https://www.ellas.org.uk/).

The past two months have been a busy yet great experience for all of us as we are still learning the way and pushed out of our comfort zones to complete this project. Our Lecturers from Sheffield Hallam University, Dr Ian Whiteside and Jane Tattersall have been guiding us and sharing their valuable knowledge.

As we were developing or concept we entered an event industry competition called FF15 University Challenge (https://www.linkedin.com/company/fastforward15/posts/?feedView=all) and was selected with our Bark in the Park concept!

This has allowed us to meet and network with so many wonderful event industry professionals and our mentors Debra Nightingale and Rose Griffiths has guided us along the way sharing their industry knowledge!

Our event Bark in the Park has had a great number of support from our sponsors, vendors, followers and our community we have created so far but we want to make this bigger! so please follow our journey on our socials and come to our event on the April 6 between 11am-3pm at the beautiful grounds of Thornbridge Hall for a great day of fun for your pup and the family all while supporting us, and our two charities! (Links are below)

You can also catch us on BBC Derby radio on April 3 at 9am to listen to our story and to see how Jess can beat the Twirdle quiz!

With less than two weeks to go we cannot wait to show you what we have been working towards and of course making sure we are optimising our funds to raise proceeds for St.Lukes Hospice and Ella's.

Socials:

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/barkinthepark_sheffield/

Facebook- https://fb.me/e/305UU60TB

Where you can buy your entry ticket- https://www.thornbridgehall.co.uk/whatsonandevents/barkinthepar

Love,

The Bark in the Park team x

