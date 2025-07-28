Summer Plant Fair returns to Carsington Water on Saturday 9th August

Carsington Water will be welcoming back Plant Hunters’ Fairs on Saturday 9th August with their popular free to enter plant fair

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters’ Fair said “ We are really excited to return to Derbyshire's Carsington Water and it will be lovely to meet lots of old friends and welcome new ones at this lovely plant fair. There will be a brilliant line-up of fabulous nurseries and garden accessories stalls coming from near and far and it will be just the right time to pick up some summer flowering plants to perk up your beds and borders and fill the garden with scent. You are sure to find something to create a blooming brilliant garden with thousands of wonderful plants to choose from, including bee-friendly perennials, shrubs, plants for shade, wildflowers, grasses and foliage plants."