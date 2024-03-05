Submissions are now open for the Chesterfield Postcard Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s show is entitled ‘Memories Are Made of This” and will take place between the 7th and 17th of May at West Studios. Artists of all abilities are invited to be part of the exciting exhibition, all you need to do is submit a postcard-size piece of art by the 24th of April 2024.

Organised by Junction Arts and local artist Dave Elsom, the event celebrates the importance of getting creative and its impact on people’s self-esteem and well-being. Last year 173 artists submitted their works with 329 pieces of original art on display, raising over £1,200.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Bowdler, Fundraising Coordinator at Junction Arts said: “We believe that everyone should have access to art. The Chesterfield Postcard Shows provides a free exhibition of marvellous miniature artworks for local people to enjoy, a space for new artists to exhibit and showcase their talent, plus people can buy an original piece of art for just £10!

Hannah Bowdler and Dave Elsom

“This is the third year of the show, and we’d like to see more people get involved. It’s open to people of all ages and abilities to take part, and every postcard that is sent to us will feature in the show. Your postcard can be whatever you want it to be, a painting, a photograph, digital artwork, you can use whatever material you like, as long as it’s A6 size and is based on the theme of Memories Are Made of This.”

The original pieces will be available to buy during the exhibition to raise money to support local arts charity Junction Arts and their work within the community. Local businesses are also being invited to support the event, businesses requiring more information can contact [email protected].