Sublime music for choir and cello at Derby Cathedral - Matthew Coleridge's Requiem and Bach's Cello Suite

The concert is part of a nationwide cathedral tour by the composer, to launch a new album of his choral works by the Choir of Royal Holloway. “It’s an exciting way of bringing my music to new audiences” said the composer. “Singers come from near and far to rehearse for the day, and you can feel the sense of excitement grow throughout the choir as the music comes to life. It can be quite an emotional experience - there’s usually a tear or two shed during performances, as well as tunes sticking in your head for days afterwards!” he added.