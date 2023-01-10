Sublime music for choir and cello at Derby Cathedral - Matthew Coleridge's Requiem and Bach's Cello Suite
One of the most beautiful choral works of the 21st century will be performed at Derby Cathedral on 11th February, in a concert conducted by the music’s composer. Choral singers from around the Midlands will gather to perform Matthew Coleridge’s sublime Requiem, a piece described by audiences as ‘mesmerising, glorious and deeply moving’.
The 'Requiem in a Day' choir will be joined by rising cello star Sarah Gait, who will play the Requiem’s soaring cello solos, as well as performing JS Bach’s timeless 4th cello suite.
The concert is part of a nationwide cathedral tour by the composer, to launch a new album of his choral works by the Choir of Royal Holloway. “It’s an exciting way of bringing my music to new audiences” said the composer. “Singers come from near and far to rehearse for the day, and you can feel the sense of excitement grow throughout the choir as the music comes to life. It can be quite an emotional experience - there’s usually a tear or two shed during performances, as well as tunes sticking in your head for days afterwards!” he added.
The choir will be accompanied by the cathedral’s Director of Music Alexander Binns at the organ, as well as Welsh soprano Sarah Jane Griffiths who will sing the Requiem’s haunting Pie Jesu solo.
Singers who would like to take part can book a free place by visiting the website at www.matthewcoleridge.com/derby, and tickets for the evening concert (which cost £10) are available from Eventbrite at https://requiem-derby.eventbrite.co.uk