Style Lab set to return to Derbion this weekend!

After a successful debut, Derbion is bringing back it’s Style Lab event this weekend, offering visitors free beauty demos, exciting prizes, tasty samples, and the latest from its leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands.

Taking place on Saturday 5 July, from 10.30am to 4.30pm, Derbion’s free Style Lab event is set to return with a host of new and much-loved features that offer shoppers the chance to take part in style and beauty experiences with some of the centre’s best-loved retailers.

Located on Level 2 outside H&M, the event will feature an all-new style stage, where visitors can get inspired with live talks and styling tips from expert stylists on the brand-new Style Stage and a beauty bar featuring products and demonstrations from brands including Frasers.

Plus, shoppers can discover Style Lab’s prize vault, which provides the chance to win exciting prizes, such as goodie bags, store discounts and gift cards from the centre’s top brands.

Style Lab is a free event to attend, but shoppers will require a Style Lab pass to gain access, which can be secured free of charge via this link: www.derbion.com/style-labs-25/

Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, said: “After the incredible popularity of our first Style Lab event in May, we’re thrilled to be bringing the experience back for our customers to enjoy this weekend.

“We’re committed to bringing shoppers the very best experiences, so we hope that visitors to the event will delight in discovering the new and returning features at Style Lab – we expect the event will be very popular, so we encourage visitors to sign up in advance to avoid disappointment!”

For more information on the event, please visit www.derbion.com/style-labs-25/