Stretton Spiritual Events celebrates one-year anniversary with special intuitive readings

In just one year, Stretton Spiritual Events has blossomed into a thriving community of spiritual seekers, bringing together like-minded individuals from across the region and beyond. Founded by Neil and Paula Haynes, the weekly gathering, known as Kindred Spirit, has become a central hub for spiritual exploration, with mediums and attendees traveling from over 200 miles away to participate.

The Haynes couple, who began this venture with the goal of sharing their passion for spirituality, never anticipated such an overwhelming response. “We didn’t expect so many people to join us on this incredible journey,” says Neil Haynes. “It feels amazing to see so many like-minded individuals come together each week, creating a supportive and connected community. Watching this take off has been nothing short of incredible.”

Since its launch, the event has seen mediums travel from over 200 miles away, each bringing their unique spiritual gifts to the stage. Every Sunday evening, Stretton Village Hall is transformed into a place of spiritual discovery, healing, and connection, attracting up to 65 attendees weekly. This milestone anniversary will be marked by a special event that promises something new and exciting for all participants.

Paula and Neil Haynes: Bringing the community together through spiritual connection every Sunday.

Neil and Paula Haynes, the founders of Kindred Spirit, have expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community and their excitement for this special event. “This anniversary is not just a celebration of the event, but of the connections and friendships we’ve built along the way,” says Paula. “We are so excited to offer something new and look forward to many more years of spiritual growth with the community.”

With weekly mediums booked through 2025, Stretton Spiritual Events continues to thrive, offering a safe and welcoming space for spiritual exploration and community bonding.

“Seeing this event become such a staple in the community is more than we ever dreamed of” says Neil. “This anniversary is not just a celebration of our event, but of the connections, friendships, and spiritual growth we’ve all shared.”

Visit Us:

Stretton Village Hall, Main Road, Stretton, Alfreton, DE55 6EW

Every Sunday, 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

For more information and to stay updated on weekly mediums, please visit the Kindred Spirit Facebook group: tinyurl.com/KindredSpiritGroup