Steve Bonham and The Long Road bring American Wilderness Odyssey to Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall

By David Carless
Contributor
Published 17th Mar 2025, 10:58 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 13:04 BST
Steve Bonham & The Long Road.placeholder image
Steve Bonham & The Long Road.
Written from the nitty-gritty experience of month-long treks and road trips, off the main strip, along the backwoods and byways of the southern states of America, Steve Bonham and The Long Road bring to life the songs and stories from their acclaimed American Wilderness Odyssey album and its companion book.

Experience an electrifying evening filled with captivating stories and soul-stirring melodies. Delve into the moonlit mysteries of moonshine, the allure of legendary outlaws, and the haunting echoes of ghost towns. Journey alongside emigrants, star-crossed and imagined, as their remarkable tales come to life.

Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway, Matlock, 29th March 2025 at 7.30pm.

Tickets online at;- ticketsource.co.uk/florence-nightingale-memorial-hall

