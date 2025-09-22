Step into the High Peak: Walking Festival returns for 2025

The High Peak Walking Festival is back for its second year, encouraging visitors and residents alike to step into the great outdoors and explore one of England’s most breathtaking landscapes – while supporting local businesses and helping to grow the High Peak’s visitor economy.

Launched this week at Torr Vale Mill in New Mills, the 2025 festival builds on the success of last year’s inaugural event and features a packed programme of walks, talks and activities for all ages and abilities, running until September 28.

Walk leaders, who will be delivering walks across the event, joined representatives from High Peak Borough Council at the official launch to celebrate the return of the festival and highlight the value of walking, nature, and local discovery.

l to r: Lindsay Rae, Deputy Director and Head of Industry Engagement at Visit Peak District & Derbyshire; Austin Knott, Walk Leader; Councillor Anthony McKeown, Leader of High Peak Borough Council; Clare Brookes, Regeneration Officer, High Peak Borough Council and Staffordshire Moorlands District Council

From relaxing rambles to challenging hikes, the festival offers a mix of guided and self-guided routes and experiences which can be viewed and downloaded on the festival landing page at visitpeakdistrict.com/events/category/high-peak-walking-festival.

Visitors can follow in the footsteps of the famous Kinder Mass Trespassers on a guided walk from Hayfield, get to grips with map-reading and navigation skills on a 1-day course, or simply take in the beauty and tranquillity of local walking trails.

As well as promoting the area’s spectacular natural landscapes, the festival aims to boost visitor spend, support local high streets and encourage more people to travel around the High Peak using public transport.

Attendees will be encouraged to eat, drink and shop in the towns of Buxton, Hayfield, Chapel-en-le-Frith, New Mills, Whaley Bridge and Glossop – with many walking routes starting and ending near local railway stations.

The High Peak Walking Festival is part of a wider UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) project delivered by Visit Peak District & Derbyshire on behalf of High Peak Borough Council. The project supports the sustainable growth of the local visitor economy, helping businesses across the High Peak thrive by encouraging responsible tourism and higher visitor spend.

To find out more about the High Peak Walking Festival, visit visitpeakdistrict.com/events/category/high-peak-walking-festival

Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, said: "The visitor economy is a vital part of the High Peak's identity, supporting thousands of jobs and businesses across the borough. Events like the High Peak Walking Festival not only shine a spotlight on the area’s incredible natural assets, but also play a key role in encouraging visitors to explore further, spend more locally, and stay for longer – creating real benefits for local communities."

Cllr Anthony McKeown, Leader of High Peak Borough Council, added: "We’re proud to support the return of the High Peak Walking Festival as part of our UKSPF investment. It highlights everything that’s great about the High Peak – our landscapes, our people, and our vibrant market towns and villages. It’s also a great way to show how sustainable tourism can create real opportunities for growth in our local economy."