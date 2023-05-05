STEM event hailed a huge success as Netherthorpe School looks to host more community events

STEM – which stands for science, technology, engineering and maths – is widely taught in schools to help pupils develop vital skills that can be used in everyday life. Schools such as Netherthorpe School in Staveley, regularly participate in such activities, but this is the first event of its kind that has been organised for the wider community. And from constructing a giant 3D model to various navigation tasks, everyone who took part in the event enjoyed themselves. “It was great to welcome families through our doors,” said deputy headteacher Neil Cairns. “We had pupils and their siblings participating in various events, with the children ranging from six-years-old right up to the age of 18.” Supporting the event were members of the British Army’s STEM team and STEM ambassador Kelly Stafford. Kelly is a former Scientific Researcher at the University of Nottingham and was part of a research team investigating autoimmunity in breast cancer. She went on to work with the research team at bio-tech business Oncimmune Limited, looking at the development of technologies for the early detection of cancer and conducted studies into the rare childhood disease Ataxia Telangiectasia. She said: “My aim as a STEM Ambassador is to use my skills and experience to raise awareness of STEM and introduce young people to role models in the industry. “It was hugely rewarding participating in the STEM event at Netherthorpe School, and I hope that those who attended enjoyed the challenging and fun experiences that STEM Ambassadors aim to deliver.” Netherthorpe School – part of the Cavendish Learning Trust that also includes Whittington Moor Infant & Nursery School, Barrow Hill and Dunston Academy – is hoping to host a similar STEM event every half term. And in a bid to strengthen their relationship with the community, there will be a drop-in session organised by the school at Edge Ministries, Chesterfield Road in Staveley on May 11. Running from 12-3pm, visitors can enjoy a cuppa and cake and learn more about local initiatives that may be able to support them. Neil added: “Edge Ministries is a Christian charity that has its headquarters in Chesterfield. Their aim is to tackle issues such as financial hardship, poverty and mental health in some of the poorest areas of the UK. “It will be a great opportunity for us to take our popular Parent Voice Group session out on the road.”