Steampunk Weekend at Crich Tramway Village

If you have never heard of Steampunk it is best described as alternative history combining science fantasy. That is the theme to the Steampunk Weekend at Crich Tramway Way Village on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September, run in conjunction with Steampunks Always Welcome, which also includes some fabulous entertainment and the chance to see the Steampunk’s amazing costumes.

Live entertainment includes Tea Duelling (competitive biscuit dunking in style), Professor Jon’s Flea Circus and

Bunko Booth, featuring audience participation and fun with clever sleight of hand, magic and comedy.

There will be music from Daisy Roots, Boothill Toetappers and Madam Misfit.

If you love the horse carousels at fairgrounds, don’t miss the opportunity to ride the gallopers at this event.

Dress the part and embrace the Steampunk movement. Browse the Steampunk traders for some inspiration.

You can use valid return tickets for this event, but if you don’t already have tickets and dress as a Steampunk, you can take advantage of special day rates, payable on arrival.

Events Manager, Candi Bell, said:

“This event is repeated each year due to its popularity, and for those who have never experienced it, there’s a variety of entertainment with a great atmosphere, suitable for all the family. Of course our vintage trams will be running as usual from 10.30am to 5.00pm”

For ticket prices visit: https://tickets.tramway.co.uk/tickets/#events

