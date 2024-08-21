Steampunk event returns to Crich Tramway Village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular Steampunk event, in conjunction with Steampunks Always Welcome-Lincoln, is set to return for two days at Crich Tramway Village on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th September.

Enjoy the alternative history combined with science fantasy and fun for all the family from 10am – 5.00pm each day.

Entertainment includes music on the bandstand from Daisy Roots, Boothill Toe Tappers duo and Madame Misfit both days.

The Flea Circus, Sam the Scam bunko booth and the traditional steampunk event of Tea Duelling are not to be missed. You can also join the Steampunk Adventurer’s Club – details will be posted around the attraction on the day.

On Sunday, in addition to the above, the Full Fathom Five, a Steampunk acapella group will perform traditional shanties with Steampunk focused lyrics. The group describes the entertainment as “ancient songs which feature freshly hewn verse concerning tea, cake, zeppelins, biscuits, gin, jetpacks and more tea.”

Marvel at the amazing steampunk costumes and you may be inspired to visit the stalls selling steampunk merchandise.

Events Manager, Candi Bell, said:

“We are excited to repeat this family fun event, which has gained in popularity over the years. All activities are open to non Steampunks too, of course. Visitors can receive discounts on admission if they dress as Steampunks.”

For a full list of events please see the What's On page of our website: https://www.tramway.co.uk/whatson/list

Pre-booking for the event is not necessary, and previous visitors with return tickets can use them.

For more information telephone 01773 854321 or email: [email protected]