Steam is back on track for Rail 200 Summer Gala weekend 18-20 July
Following the prolonged period of dry weather, the directors had taken the decision to suspend all steam services as they posed a significant fire risk.
At the forthcoming event there would only have been diesel services, but due to the ingenuity of the heritage railway's general manager, Simon Scott, a steam service will now be available for the gala weekend.
Simon put his engineering and problem-solving skills to work and designed and installed custom ash screens to the railway’s resident steam locomotive ‘The Duke’.
This crucial modification prevents hot embers from escaping the locomotive's ash pan, mitigating the risk of line-side fires and allowing ‘The Duke’ to run safely.
Commenting on his solution, Simon Scott said: ”We were devastated at the thought of disappointing our visitors and steam enthusiasts, but safety is paramount.
“Fitting the ash screens means we can operate ‘The Duke' responsibly and deliver the unforgettable sight, sound and smell of steam power during our Rail 200 Summer Gala."
Thanks to Simon’s unique innovation ‘The Duke’ will now be a star attraction at the gala weekend, ensuring the event is a spectacular celebration of railway history.
Visitors are encouraged to book their tickets online to avoid disappointment.
For more information, timetables and tickets visit the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway website