Spring is on the way for families this half term with the arrival of hundreds of new baby animals

After all the recent wet weather Spring is definitely in the air at a Staffordshire farm this February with the arrival of hundreds of new lambs, chicks, guinea pigs, piglets, calves and kid goats.

The National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, on the Derbyshire border, will be alive with the patter of tiny hooves and feet as the popular New Life on the Farm event welcomes families to find out more about life on a farm.

Extended this year to run for two weeks from Saturday 10th to Sunday 25th February families will be able to meet the new arrivals, bottle feed lambs and learn more about rural life as well as taking part in the NEW for 2024 Spot the Sheep Tractor Ride.

Baby lambs at the National Forest Adventure Farm

The farm’s popular Lambing Live Tent will also return with the ‘Ewe Tube’ channel even offering the possibility to see a spring lamb being born in the sheep maternity ward, which will be home to 200 ewes this year with more than 200 lambs due to be born simply at half term.

Ivor Robinson, who runs the National Forest Adventure Farm with his brother Tom, said: “Spring is always a busy time at the farm with lots for families to see and do. The arrival of the new farm animals means the site is always bustling with activity as children get to feed the baby lambs and meet the new young farm animals up close.

“This year we will have over 200 ewes throughout the Spring in our special sheep maternity ward and the Lambing Live YouTube channel offers a rare glimpse at life behind the scenes.

“With our special half price return ticket offer as well it is a great opportunity for families to enjoy some quality time together in the great outdoors.”

February into Spring is one of the busiest times of the year for the farming calendar with 16million ewes giving birth every year in the UK.

Attracting over 7,000 visitors every year New Life on the Farm includes lots of activities to mark the arrival of the new animals with families getting the chance to try their hand at planting seeds in the planting station, making miniature scarecrows and having a go with the lambing simulator.

Entrance to New Life on the Farm also includes all the usual farm favourites on the 40-acre farm park including pedal Go-Karts, frisbee golf, Jurassic Canyon sand fossil dig, tractor rides, animal barn, giant jumping pillows and JCB Big Dig Zone.

The event will be held from Saturday 10th February to Sunday 25th February with all New Life on the Farm visitors being given the opportunity to return for HALF PRICE for this year’s spectacular Easter Eggstravaganza.

Easter Extravaganza from Saturday 23rd March to Sunday 7th April will see the farm’s popular Mega Slide – the UK’s longest Mega Slide in the UK – reopen for 2024 as well as an interactive woodland Easter Trail, shows and lots more farming fun.

Tickets for February’s New Life on the Farm start from £10.49, plus a £1.50 booking fee per person, and can be booked online.