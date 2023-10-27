Spooky facepainting will be available in restaurants across October half-term and until November 21st, as McDonald’s pledges to raise a further £1 million for BBC Children in Need this month.

Customers can choose between eight fun designs and donate by rounding up orders at the kiosk and via the McDonald’s App.

Television personality and mum of four Amy Childs has teamed up with McDonald’s UK to help kickstart its fundraising window for BBC Children in Need this Autumn. Amy and her daughter Polly, (6) visited their local McDonald’s restaurant in Dagenham where they had their faces painted by crew, with a spooky twist for Halloween.

Families can choose from eight fun face paint designs, including a spooky pumpkin, vampire, and skeleton, all inspired by the Halloween-themed Squishmallow plush toys currently available in Happy Meal® nationwide. Plus, a Pudsey design of course! Following the spooky fun, McDonald’s customers can donate to BBC Children in Need by rounding up orders at the kiosk and by donating via the McDonald’s App.

Amy Childs visits McDonald’s with her daughter Polly to have their faces painted with Halloween designs.

Amy Childs said: “I’m so excited to partner with McDonald’s and play my part for BBC Children in Need this year. Polly and I had the best time getting our faces painted in our local restaurant.

"As a parent myself, BBC Children in Need is a charity that is very close to my heart. If you’re looking for something to do with your family this half term, why not visit your local McDonald’s and join in the fun? The best part is 100% of your donation goes to BBC Children in Need, helping to change the lives of young people across the UK.”

Louise Page, Head of Consumer Communications & Partnerships at McDonald’s UK said:“We’re delighted to be bringing back spooky face painting at McDonald’s this half term with 100% of donations from customers going to our fantastic charity partner, BBC Children in Need who we will be raising £1 million for in the next month alone.

"This is the third consecutive year of our partnership with the Charity and we are so proud to be a part of the great work they do in supporting young people across the country.”