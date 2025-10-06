Spooktacular scares guaranteed during Fright Fiesta at Gulliver’s Kingdom

Previous Fright Fiesta fun

Families are invited to enjoy a freakily fantastic time during Gulliver’s Kingdom’s Fright Fiesta this Halloween.

Fright Fiesta is a festival-style event brimming with colour, costumes and music, running over selected weekends in October, and then for half-term week from October 25-31.

This year there will be a few new frights and delights for guests to enjoy with the Gulliver’s team ready to put the scares on visitors young and old, and of course lots of fun thrown in for good measure! The event brings an end to the season for the Matlock Bath resort which then closes until Spring.

The park is open 10.30am-4.00pm for Fright Fiesta, with tickets priced from £19 per person, and children under 90cms going free.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “We are looking for brave adventurers, young and old, to take up the spooky challenges, preferably in colourful, scary fancy dress costumes! We will have lots of cool prizes on offer for the best costumes and the team will be pulling out all the stops to make sure everyone has a fantastic time during October. There will be some new activities this year which we know our visitors will really enjoy, too.

“We have had an amazing spring and summer here at Gulliver’s Kingdom and the Fright Fiesta events are the perfect way to end the fun for another season. But we can’t wait to do it all again in 2026!”

There are 30+ rides, attractions, shows and activities to enjoy at the resort, including a new ride for this year – the Tree Top Drop, which boasts spectacular views of the surrounding Peak District countryside, before plunging riders down a 15-metre drop.

Other favourites include the Upside Down House in the park’s Fairy Kingdom area, the amazing animatronic dinosaurs, the Pirate Ship, and the Safari Kingdom area, which has a superb adventure trail for children to explore and is now home to the fantastic Flying Bikes ride.

You can turn your Fright Fiesta visit into a spooky sleepover by booking in for an overnight stay in the fantastic range of accommodation available at Gulliver’s Kingdom, including Pirate Cabins, Promenade Rooms, and Princess or Wizard Suites, along with an indoor camping area right next door to the park.

For more information and tickets for Fright Fiesta, please visit: www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk