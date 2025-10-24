Spooktacular fun awaits at Carsington Water as Halloween trail set to open

This October half-term, families are invited to trick or treat themselves to a frightfully fun adventure at the Halloween Trail at Carsington Water. Join Fred Frankenstein on a spooky quest filled with riddles, clues, and prizes, perfect for little monsters and grown-up ghouls.

Open from 10am to 3pm, from Saturday 25 October to Sunday 2 November, can collect their activity sheet for £3.50 from reception in the Visitor Centre and begin their Halloween journey.

Fred Frankenstein has scattered riddles along the trail route, and it’s up to visitors to solve them, with clues will be hidden along the way to help you out. Once the final riddle has been cracked, return to the Visitor Centre to claim a prize. No pre-booking is required—just turn up and join the fun.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their favourite Halloween costumes to make the most of this unmissable seasonal event.

Donna Marshall, Senior Visitor Engagement Officer at Severn Trent, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming families across the October half-term, and the Halloween trail is just one of the many activities on offer for visitors who make the trip to Carsington.

“Carsington Water is an amazing site that all families can explore, with lots of walking trails, a fantastic play area and water sports- there is something for everyone! The Mainsail restaurant at the Visitor Centre will also be open for people to grab a bite to eat before heading back out to explore our wonderful site.”