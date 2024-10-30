Sparkling display set to return near Derby to dazzle skies

Fairground rides at Fireworks at the Farm

Sparkling displays, live music and aerial fire shows will light up the skies near Derby as a Burton farm brings back its sell out Bonfire Night family event.

Fireworks at the Farm, which launched last year and packed three sell out nights to celebrate the firework season, is set to return to the National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, Burton, on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th November.

Back by popular demand the event will feature a dazzling firework display at the 40-acre Burton farm with live music, fairground rides, street food stalls and a licensed bar as well as exclusive gazebos with firepits and spectacular views of the firework display for those looking for a VIP experience.

New for 2024 the popular attraction will also include an extra pyrotechnic fire show featuring an 8-metre-tall windmill display which will blast out a mesmerising aerial fire show to music.

Tickets include access to the National Forest Adventure Farm’s fun field and animal barn from 2pm till dusk as well as the evening entertainment, firework display and aerial fire show.

Tom Robinson, who runs the National Forest Adventure Farm with his brother Ivor, said the event was an opportunity for families to come together and not only enjoy a firework spectacular in the Staffordshire countryside but also a whole afternoon of fun activities to help Bonfire Night go with a bang.

He said: “We are always looking for new ways to add some sparkle to the farm and help families enjoy some fun in the great outdoors together.

“Last year’s firework displays were a huge hit and so we are keen to bring back the event allowing families to enjoy all the fun of the farm as well as the evening entertainment and firework shows. The new pyrotechnic show will see an extra twist added to the event with an additional fire display blasted out to the beat of a bespoke music track, and at 8 metres tall it is a real spectacle to see.

“By opening the outdoor fun field with its jumping pillows, go-karts and musical maze, it means that firework night can be a whole day of fun rather than just a few hours as well.”

The National Forest Adventure Farm started life as the National Forest Maize Maze back in 2004. Each year it has grown and grown until the National Forest Adventure Farm opened as an attraction park in May 2011.

This year is the 20th year since the Maize Maze launched and the Robinson family first diversified the farmland.

The 40-acre site offers indoor fun, outdoor adventure and farm animals. It also hosts many events throughout the year including Easter Activities, a huge summer Maize Maze, Halloween pumpkins, and Christmas celebrations.

This year’s fright inducing Halloween themed night-time attraction Screamfest finishes on Saturday (2) and features one of their most intense scares yet attracting famous faces from Burton DJ Nathan Dawe to footballers and influencers.

Tickets to Fireworks at the Farm start from £12 and include access to the farm from 2pm with use of the fun field and animal barn until dusk followed by the evening entertainment, live music, firework display and aerial pyrotechnic show. Tickets including access to the indoor soft play start from £16 allowing visitors to explore the outdoor play areas including jumping pillows, go-karts and fossil dig as well as the three-storey indoor soft play.

For more information or to book tickets go to www.adventurefarm.co.uk