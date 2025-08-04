Sounds of the 1950s and 60s at Crich Tramway Village

The live entertainment features popular favourites including on Saturday, vocalist Lula May and new for this year, lively vocal duo DB Dukes and The West End Jerseys, a tribute to the unique sounds of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Paul Birch returns with his ‘All about Buddy’ tribute to Buddy Holly, which in previous years had visitors dancing in the street.

Sunday brings back favourites, The Fab 4, featuring songs from The Beatles, The Moonshiners and vocalist, Marina Mae.

Learn some of the dances from these decades with Charleston a Go Go who state:

“Charleston a Go-Go was born from the belief that dance is for everyone. It doesn't matter how old you are, what your body looks like, how fit you are, or even whether you know your left from your right. All you actually need to dance is enthusiasm, because what really matters is how dancing can make you feel.”

On Sunday, the trio The Dazzlettes will perform a variety of songs including Motown favourites.

Events Manager, Candi Bell said:

“This event is so popular because we aim to provide live music to suit a variety of tastes and our visitors enjoy the mix of entertainment within a heritage setting and a ride into the country on our vintage trams.

We are offering a discount on admission tickets for this event if visitors dress in 1950s or 1960s costumes, which can be purchased on arrival. Those with valid free return tickets can also use them for this event.”

For the full programme, visit: tramway.co.uk/whatson/sounds-of-the-1950s-and-60s

Crich Tramway Village opens at 10am daily during August and tickets can be purchased in advance at: tickets.tramway.co.uk/tickets/#events.