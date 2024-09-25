Sounds and stories inspired by the Peak District are coming to New Mills this autumn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Since the nights are drawing in, people may be missing their evening walks or bike rides in the National Park, but now they have the opportunity to enjoy the sounds and stories the area has inspired in Voices From The Peak – Live!

The next performance of the award-winning one-man show is at Spring Bank Arts Centre in New Mills, for one night only in October.

The popular community arts centre – housed in a Victorian former church – is set to host performance poet and audio artist Mark Gwynne Jones on Saturday 5 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark delivers an absorbing performance with wit and humour, drawing on lived experiences and intriguing encounters to reconnect his audience to the landscapes of the Peak District.

Performance poet and audio artist Mark Gwynne Jones is set to perform in News Mills on October 5th

“Listening to people’s voices and the way they use words reveals rich connections to nature, to places, to stories of the lands we inhabit,” says Mark Gwynne Jones.

“The Peak District speaks through our stories and I’ve found it endlessly fascinating to bring together words and voices with sounds and music to create works that take people on an audio odyssey through the landscape we all love.”

Voices from the Peak – Live! is at Spring Bank Arts, New Mills on Saturday 5 October. The door and bar opens at 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £12, available in advance from Spring Bank Arts online, direct from the venue on weekday mornings, as well as on the door on the night.

People can also hear Mark’s creative interpretation of the Peak District online – the audios are free to listen to and cover topics from the cultural heritage of stone circles to welldressings and wildlife: www.peakdistrict.gov.uk/voicesfromthepeak

Mark originally created the Voices from the Peak soundscape in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Peak District National Park. The live performance developed from his audio interpretation of the people and place and won the ‘Excellence in Spoken Word’ award at Buxton Festival Fringe.

Voices from the Peak independent reviews include:

There’s a remarkable testimony in these artworks, of old mineral miners… It works beautifully! Samira Ahmed, Front Row, BBC Radio 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a work of rare quality as timeless as its subject. John Tams

A fascinating quest… An audio odyssey… and some marvellous Derbyshire reflections… The Times

Voices from the Peak is funded by Arts Council England and supported by the Peak District National Park Authority and Derbyshire County Council.