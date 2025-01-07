Something New? Try free dance sessions on Tuesday evenings in Winster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As a New Year starts, Tuesday 21st January 2025 sees a free taster session for anyone who fancies trying some Morris dancing.

It's run by Winster Morris Dancers in the Burton Institute, West Bank, Winster DE4 2DQ at 8 o'clock. Sessions last about an hour and a half. There are more free taster opportunities on the Tuesdays in the weeks following. When the outdoor dance season approaches (May to September) normal team practices kick in, with attention to kit and performance. On 7th March the team is organising a folk dance and music ceilidh, open to all.

You get to keep fit, find friends, have a great time socially, and do some wider travel, including to Europe. If you are thinking about joining as a musician you will be welcomed. It's one of the best bands of folk musicians of any Morris team in the UK. A mixed side since 2016, the team has found this sort of dance also appeals to couples, and several have joined the team as musicians as well as dancers.

Performances, or ‘dancing out’, happen mostly between May and September. These are mainly around Derbyshire, but there can be invitations to dance further afield at folk festivals, shows and so on. There are link-ups with other teams across the country and with folk dancing groups in France, Germany and Italy as well. Coincidentally all three of those are in areas that produce great wine. The 2025 programme includes a visit to Ungstein in the Pfalz region of Germany, where our hosts will be the Trachten Gruppe Ungstein.

For more details contact Richard Bryant on 07434-950854, Bev Atkins on 01629-650086, or any other member of the team that you know. Take a look at the website too; www.winstermorrisdancers.org