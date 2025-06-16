Solstice Festival in Chesterfield

The music team at Chesterfield’s famous Crooked Spire church will build on last year’s success by staging an even bigger Singing and Music Festival this coming Saturday 21st June – the Summer Solstice – by bringing together choirs of all descriptions from across the area for a free-to-enter Festival.

The event will again involve local choral societies, theatre troupes and other singing groups from schools and colleges, and it will showcase a wide range of choral singing to an audience of the town’s residents and visitors. In between times, music will be provided by a variety of buskers, performers, instrumentalists, bands, and other variety acts to bring a little spice to the day.

The Festival is now very close, and the choirs are in full swing with final rehearsals. Over 300 singers will be taking part, with nearly 60 pieces of music to be sung in the course of the day.

This is what some of the groups said about last year’s event: Karen Cook, Dronfield Singers: “Barlow and Dronfield Singers are very much looking forward to singing at the Choral Solstice Festival. It will be a great opportunity to both sing for others and to listen to what other choirs are performing. Thank you for inviting us!”

Josh Mason, Inspirations: “What an honour it is for Inspirations Theatre Company to be asked to take part in this fantastic community event celebrating all the amazing musical talents from all walks of life in Chesterfield. We cannot wait to join together with all those taking part and bring something really special to the Crooked Spire for everyone to enjoy!”

Peter Shepherd, Chesterfield Parish Church: “We are looking forward to hosting this event once more, and harnessing the great musical energy of the people of this town and further afield.” Peter Shepherd is co-ordinating the event, and says, “We’re taking the risk of staging the singers in the open air, in the churchyard, but if the weather predictions show rain is likely, the whole Festival will take place inside the Church”. There will be limited seating outside the Church but space for an audience of around 350.

The event will begin at 11.00 a.m. on Saturday 21st June 2025, and the final session, when the singers will all come together at the very end for a rousing performance including music from Carmina Burana, Lennon & McCartney, and a medley of Rodgers and Hammerstein favourites, is scheduled for 9.30 p.m. Admission will be free to all sessions of the Festival, giving nearly 12 hours of free and high quality music-making in a joyful celebration of nature, community and music.