SNUG art exhibition by Swadlincote Asperger's Society launches this April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As we mark Autism Acceptance Month, the SNUG Exhibition showcases the extraordinary talents and perspectives of this collective of neurodivergent artists as they embark on their first public exhibition.

Created by the Swadlincote Asperger's Society (SAS) in partnership with People Express, the interactive exhibition explores themes of identity and safety. Allowing the audience to glimpse into the artists' inner world through installation, digital imagery, sound, and beautiful, hand-crafted weighted blankets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neurodivergent artist and curator Ashok Mistry supported SAS in the curation and project development. The group initially explored their own identity, discussing and photographing aspects of their unique special interests, abstracting them into beautiful 360, kaleidoscopic digital artwork before creating bespoke fabric and ultimately sewing weighted blankets.

Members of Swadlincote Asperger's Society get "SNUG" ahead of their exhibition

"This exhibition is not just about life after recent world events; it's also a testament to our endurance and the progressive understanding of lived issues for almost a decade," said Gray Rogers (they/them), co-founder, artist, and member of Swadlincote Asperger's Society.

Throughout the SNUG project and exhibition curation, SAS has also worked with disabled sound artist, musician, and Creative Director of Music at SENSE Kris Halpin; filmmaker Adam Robertson from Film City; Co-founder of Meander Theatre Laura Guthrie; and textile artist and expert machinist Ami James.

"It's truly remarkable to witness the growth in confidence and the blossoming creativity of these individuals over the past decade," expressed Julie Batten (she/her), CEO of People Express.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The concept of this exhibition has been entirely driven by the group, and we are immensely proud to support their journey in presenting their work within a public space. This exhibition is a beautiful showcase of their talent, provides a platform where they can see themselves represented, and contributes to breaking down barriers for other neurodivergent creatives who may feel excluded from traditional arts spaces."

Members of Swadlincote Asperger's Society get "SNUG" ahead of their exhibition

SNUG promises to challenge perceptions and encourage the audience to embrace diversity, looking at both the artwork and themes from different perspectives by using the physical space in the Brewhouse's community gallery in unexpected ways.

This exhibition isn't just about art; it's a celebration of resilience, creativity, and the power of community.

The exhibition runs from 11th April until 25th April 2024 and is free to the public during Brewhouse opening hours, 10 am – 5pm Monday -– Friday (excluding Bank Holidays) and 10am – 3pm Saturday.