Snowdogs Discover Buxton Art Trail is now live!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Snowdogs Discover Buxton Art Trail has officially begun! Join in with the excitement this winter and embark on a magical adventure through the heart of Buxton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created by Wild in Art, in collaboration with Snowdog Enterprises Ltd (a Penguin Random House Children’s company), and proudly supported by Markovitz Ltd, this enchanting event is here in aid of Blythe House Hospice.

The sculpture trail is inspired by the much-loved animated film, THE SNOWMAN™ AND THE SNOWDOG, the sequel to Raymond Briggs’ classic picture book published by Puffin and its film adaption THE SNOWMAN™.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get your hands on a magical map for a suggested minimum donation of just £1. These maps will guide you to all 12 Snowdog sculptures, each uniquely located around Buxton town. Maps are available at key locations, including the Blythe House Hospice Buxton charity shop, Sacro Lounge Buxton, Poole’s Cavern, The Pump Room, The Palace Hotel, Markovitz Buxton, and the Pavilion Gardens Café, so be sure to get your paws on one!

Classic

Your £1 donation goes a long way in making a vital difference to those affected by life-limiting illnesses in Buxton and across North Derbyshire. ‘The night care provided by Blythe House Hospice was invaluable. It allowed us to rest, knowing our loved one was being cared for.’

At the end of the trail, these special and unique pups will be auctioned at The Palace Hotel, Buxton on Thursday, 19th December at 6pm. Bring some magic into your life and register for our auction for a chance to own one of these one-of-a-kind sculptures. By purchasing one of our pups, you will be helping to raise needed funds to allow Blythe House Hospice to continue providing free care and support to so many families and patients across North Derbyshire.

Gather your family, friends, and loved ones for this unforgettable magical trail. As you explore, keep an eye out for a special letter on each Snowdog. Collect all 12 letters to reveal a festive phrase, then enter it on our website for a chance to win a £100 voucher - just in time for Christmas!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also bring home the magic with Blythe House Hospice's range of adorable mini Snowdog figurines, available for just £25 online or at their stalls!

For more information on this enchanting adventure, visit: www.blythehousehospice.org.uk/snowdogsdiscoverbuxton