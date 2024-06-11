Shirebrook Town Show
This years event is another fun filled packed day of music, entertainment and activities for all ages. The big crowd pleaser That That Rule the World, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Diana Ross tributes with DJ's Stewart Nicholson and Adee Gargas performing on stage.
Wrist bands £3 will be available for children to use unlimited on rides, activities and entertainment throughout the day. includes, go karts, trampolines, face-painting, bouncy castles, canoe activities, play bus, fair rides, rodeo bull, didi cars, leap of faith, wrecking ball and assault course.
Destiny Cheer will entertainment the crowds along with Falconcry displays, animals experiences, dog show, stalls, food outlets, classic cars and walkabouts.
Free Entry and parking - Shirebrook Town Park NG20 8JQ
For more information or stall request please contact Tracy Baxter 01623 -748313 or email [email protected]