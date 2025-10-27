Severn Trent hosts spooky sewer tours for families this half term.

This October half-term, families are invited to dive into the creepy, crawly world beneath our feet with Severn Trent’s fang-tastic Halloween Special Sewage Treatment Works Tour in Derby.

It’s a spooktacular chance to explore what really goes bump (and squelch!) in the pipes, with a frightfully fun behind-the-scenes look at how sewage is treated.

Little monsters can stir up their own ‘Sewer Soup’ in our hands-on workshop and brave the eerie Halloween Trail packed with ghoulish games and slimy surprises. It’s a scream, and it’s all free!

Taking place on Friday, October 31stthe free event promisesa unique behind-the-scenes look at what really lurks beneath our streets.

Running between 1pm and 3.30pm, the session will be held at the Megaloughton Lane site in Spondon, the tour is designed especially for children aged five and over, offering a fascinating insight into how wastewater is treated and returned safely to the environment.

In the Sewer Soup workshop, participants will be able to mix up their own gruesome concoctions and learn about the science behind sewage and families can also take part in a Halloween Trail around the site, packed with eerie surprises and educational challenges.

Maxine Smith, Senior Education Officer at Severn Trent, said: “We absolutely love welcoming families to our sites, and Halloween gives us the perfect excuse to add a little spooky sparkle to the science.

“The Derby tour is a brilliant way for children to learn about the water cycle and the hidden world of sewage treatment in a way that’s fun, memorable and just a little bit gross.

“From stirring up their own Sewer Soup to following our haunted Halloween Trail, there’s something for every curious young mind. We hope it inspires the next generation of environmental champions and gives parents a well-earned break from the usual half-term madness.”

The event is free to attend but spaces are limited. Tickets are available via https://STWTOURDEBRYOCT.eventbrite.co.uk