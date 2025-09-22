Series of live music shows announced for breathtaking Derby Cathedral

Acts include Rebecca Ferguson, Ward Thomas, Vitamin String Quartet and more

A series of live concerts has been announced for the stunning Derby Cathedral.

The series has something for everyone, from country music to a string quartet and acoustic performances from Britpop icons.

First up in the series is Rebecca Ferguson with her 15 Years: Stripped Back show on October 31. Rising to prominence through The X Factor, finishing as runner-up in the 7th series ahead of One Direction, Rebecca will perform a brand new show celebrating 15 years in the industry, featuring just piano and her sublime vocals, along with a Q&A session.

One of the UK's most successful country acts Ward Thomaswill come to Debry Cathedral on November 7, performing a special show with stripped back versions of songs from across their career.

On November 8, Ocean Colour Scene’s singer Simon Fowler and drummer Oscar Harrison will perform an intimate acoustic show of the band’s hits, anthems and deep cuts, letting audiences experience the OCS songbook up close and personal.

Next year, the the group behind the classical pop hit covers in Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton, bring their unique blend of classical instruments and modern hits to Derby. Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Billie Eilish, Bridgerton, and Beyond comes to the cathedral on March 28,

Tickets to all the shows are available via https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/