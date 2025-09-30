See what happens when you click 'buy' - Amazon Kegworth opens its doors for public tours

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Free public tours are now available at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Kegworth giving visitors the opportunity to see first-hand how the company delivers for its customers.

The Kegworth fulfilment centre, which opened in 2019, spans roughly the size of 18 football pitches at 465,000 sq ft, and employs more than 2,400 people from across the East Midlands.

Tours are available to book for individuals and groups, offering visitors a behind-the-scenes look at how Amazon receives, stores and processes customer orders.

Guests will learn about the advanced technology working alongside employees and see the journey an order takes from the moment a customer clicks “buy” to when it arrives at their door.

Cristina Furnea, Amazon tour leader at Kegworth, said: “We’re excited to welcome the p

"ublic into our Kegworth fulfilment centre. Our tours offer a fascinating glimpse into the technology and people that work together to deliver millions of packages to customers across the UK. Whether you’re interested in robotics, logistics, considering a career with us, or simply curious about what happens after you place an order online, I’d encourage everyone to book a free tour. It’s a brilliant opportunity to see the scale of our operations and meet the Kegworth team who make it all happen.”

Gary Norton, General Manager at Amazon in Kegworth, added: “At Amazon, we’re proud to be part of the Kegworth community, and opening our doors for public tours is a fantastic way to showcase the innovation and teamwork happening inside our fulfilment centre. We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors and showing them how we combine advanced technology with the skills of our talented team to deliver for customers every day.”

The tours are free of charge and available to anyone aged six and above. Schools, universities, and community groups are particularly encouraged to book group tours, which can be tailored to specific educational interests.

Tours can be booked at the link below.

Visitors can book a tour at the Kegworth fulfilment centre by visiting https://www.amazontours.com/uk/onsite. Tours typically last approximately one hour and are conducted during weekdays, with some weekend availability.