Secure your spot now for the magical Christmas events at Derbyshire’s British Garden Centres stores – Tansley Barn and Shipley Park

Excitement is building at Tansley Barn and Shipley Park Garden Centre as we unveil our spectacular line-up of festive events this season! Join us for a magical experience filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

This year, #LightUpChristmas by booking into one of the centre’s magical events that include:

Christmas Dinner: Indulge in a traditional festive feast served in a warm and welcoming setting, perfect for family and friends to celebrate together.

Festive Afternoon Tea: A seasonal twist on a much-loved classic, complete with sweet treats and savoury delights to enjoy during the Christmas period.

Breakfast with Santa: You and your child will enjoy a tasty, cooked breakfast, meet Santa, take pictures, and get a personal gift at this charming alternative to a Santa’s Grotto.

Afternoon Tea with Santa: Tuck into a tower of tasty treats with your little one as they witness a visit from a very special someone.

Paws & Claus: This fun, relaxed festive event includes a delicious cooked breakfast for you, a festive goody bag for your dog, and – of course – a visit from a very special someone.

Toddler Breakfast with Santa: Share a treasured experience of your little one’s first Christmas. This event, designed for children up to two years old, offers a relaxed festive atmosphere featuring a traditional cooked breakfast for adults, a breakfast pouch or children’s meal for little ones, engaging stories from Santa, a gift, and an opportunity for a photo with Santa.

Libby Stubbs, Events Manager at British Garden Centres, said: We can't wait to celebrate the festive season with you at Tansley Barn and Shipley Park Garden Centre. Join us for a season of celebration, community, and festive cheer.

"Our team is dedicated to making your visit truly special. From twinkling lights to heart-warming experiences, our Derbyshire garden centres are your destination for Christmas magic. Bring your loved ones and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.”