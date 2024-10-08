Screamfest launches most intense Halloween scare yet for gruesome fright nights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Halloween scream park just 20 minutes from Derby - is preparing to shock and scare visitors as it launches its most intense scare yet for its hellish fright nights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award-winning scream park Screamfest is launching its new attraction Hellcatraz on Friday 11th October. For the first time ever, be prepared to get up close and personal with the live actors as they are trained to reach out and brush your hand, sneak up and catch your hair or grab your arm as you run past.

Creating the ultimate fright night experience, it will be the most intense maze and performance to date for Screamfest based at the National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, Burton, which attracts over 30,000 visitors every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years in the making, the farm has worked with professional scream park creator Sam Bott, who has worked on some of the country’s most immersive entertainment experiences, and are making all new prosthetics and sets for the 550 sq m attraction.

Insomnia one of the attractions at this year's Screamfest Halloween fright night

Tom Robinson, who has run nighttime Halloween event Screamfest at the 40-acre site with his brother Ivor since 2012, said: “We are really excited about this year’s lineup for Screamfest. Every year we look to create something new to bring shocks and laughs to visitors and this year is no different.

“This year’s new attraction will be our most intense yet with every element designed to create the ultimate fright night experience.”

Starting on Friday 11th October Screamfest runs for 14 nights up until Saturday 2nd November. This year the event features 6 attractions including the New for 2024 scare Hellcatraz, as well as fan favourites; clown crazed Freakout on Tour, maize maze scare attraction Creed Farm, nightmare inducing Insomnia, apocalyptic mayhem Hillbilly Joe’s Zombie Zoo and last year’s latest addition Area 52 which sees visitors battle 5 acres of outdoor interactive scare in a first for the farm with its new terrifying tractor trailer ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spread out over the whole park taking in outdoor and indoor mazes, there will also be live music, extreme fright acts, fairground rides, street food stalls and a licensed bar, with fire breathers and walkabout actors ready to scare.

Standard tickets include unlimited access to 5 scares – Insomnia, Creed Farm, Freakout on Tour, Hillbilly Joe’s Zombie Zoo and NEW for 2024 scare Hellcatraz as well as all onsite live entertainment. AREA 52 is charged separately.

The evening event starts on Friday 11th October, and will be open for selected dates until Saturday 2nd November. Fairground rides, street food and a bar are also available.

RIP tickets offer the best experience at Screamfest and include FAST-TRACK ENTRY TO SITE AND UNLIMITED FAST-TRACK ENTRY TO ALL 5 SCARE ATTRACTIONS + AREA 52 WITH EXTRA PAINTBALLS, £10 FOOD VOUCHER AND 3 COMPLIMENTARY DRINKS, these are available for every night but have restricted capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Screamfest is a scary experience and not recommended for under 16s. Under 16s will not be admitted without a 21+ year responsible adult and must be supervised at all times. Tickets start from £32 (plus a £1.50 booking fee) with a £10 per person charge for access to AREA 52.

For more information, visit www.screamfest.co.uk