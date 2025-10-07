Scream Time arrives at Elvaston Castle Country Park this Halloween

Enter at your own risk! A new spine-tingling experience, Scream Time is coming to Derbyshire this Halloween. Zombie’s, ghosts, and ghouls brush a little too close for comfort on this spooktacular Halloween trail.

Elvaston Castle Country Park is the stunning location for this all-new Halloween event. Scream Time will lead visitors on a haunted trail beginning with an unwelcome meeting with the Grim Reaper. Then you will have to tiptoe through the Boneyard, so you don’t wake up the dead and into the Petrified Woods where toil and trouble is brewing in the cauldron. Remember to beware of the werewolves!

The trail continues into the 19th century gothic revival masterpiece, Elvaston Castle. Designed by James Wyatt the castle is grade II listed. Once inside a giant coffin will greet you, which can only mean one thing – vampires!!! Derbyshire has connections to Dracula and this unwanted blood sucker may well have taken up residence.

The event will draw on the history of Elvaston Castle Country Park and the connections Derbyshire has to Dracula. The iconic book by Bram Stoker made its theatrical world premiere in Derby in 1924, shaping the image of Dracula as we see him today. Be careful not to stumble over the vampire’s victims who have had the life sucked out of them.

Scream Time arrives at Elvaston Castle Country Park

There are also tales of the lady in white, a ghostly presence who is said to sit at the window overlooking the drive. And the haunting of the old Victorian kitchen by a ghost believed to be that of Hannah Jordan, a servant who is said to have died by suicide jumping from The Gallery. Hannah is reported to have become pregnant by one of the Stanhope family – an aristocrat and was shunned. Her grave in the churchyard has a very unusual memorial.

The haunted castle rooms will lead you through the Reaper’s Gathering, where hooded figures take part in a séance. Are they alive or dead? Are you going to hang around long enough to find out?

The Monster’s Maze in the final room of the castle will test your nerves as you exit and for the brave adults the trail leads you to the extreme gore of the Butcher’s Kitchen where his victims have met with a nasty end.

The trails lead through the Scarecrow Scare Village where visitors will be able to find respite with hot chocolate, marshmallows, and delicious themed street food and drinks, alongside monster face painting and carnival rides for the younger visitors. There will also be a spookeasy bar serving devilish drinks.

Once refreshed you can attempt the final tests, the Zombie courtyard and Reapers Revenge, a creepy exit you won’t want to miss as ghosts of Elvaston try to prevent your escape.

The event is being brought to you by the team who deliver the popular Great British Food Festival and Luminate, light trails. They are working with Events Creative Director Lee Rath to create the experience.

Lee Rath says: “We’re creating lots of unique scare points along the trail, and we have around 20 scare actors who will be playing different terrifying roles. The Scream Time trail is strictly for those aged 15 and over. It is not for the faint of heart.

"Spooky Time is for our younger visitors. It will be a creepy experience but not blood curdling.”

Janine Maycock, event organiser, says: “Elvaston Castle Country Park is the perfect location for Scream Time and Spooky Time. It has this incredible history, a gothic castle, and of course the resident ghosts. We can’t wait to give visitors the tremors.”

Details

Scream Time and Spooky Time at Elvaston Country Park runs from October 17th to November 2nd.

For more details and to book tickets please visit https://screamtime.co.uk