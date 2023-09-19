Schools and community groups invited to take part in dashing festive fundraiser for Derbyshire hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the third-year children can don reindeer antlers and complete any number of different activities to raise money for the charity based in Risley, Derbyshire.

Last year, 3,500 local children completed obstacle courses, played reindeer football matches, danced at discos, or simply dressed up for the day.

Together they raised over £17,200 with proceeds helping provide bereavement counselling sessions for children and young people struggling after the death of a loved one.

Shardlow Primary School has already signed up and looking forward to taking part. Kylie Magner, head teacher, explained why the school is getting involved for the third year running:

“We love the Reindeer Dash and it's become part of our annual calendar now. Some of our children and families have benefited from Treetops care so we want to show our support back and have a lot of fun at the same time.

“Last year, we put together a Christmas-themed obstacle course and the children from all year groups really loved it. We also ask some of our older pupils to help organise it.

“The Reindeer Dash is a really flexible fundraising event so you can be creative with it to suit your own school and put your own stamp on it.

Head teacher and pupils from Shardlow School help launch Treetops Reindeer Dash

“Treetops is such a good cause, so we’d definitely encourage other schools and groups to sign up and get involved.”

Those interested in the Treetops Reindeer Dash can find out more, and request reindeer fundraising packs online at www.treetops.org.uk/dash2023 or by calling the hospice on 0115 949 1264. Fundraising packs include reindeer antlers, sponsorship forms, certificates and posters.