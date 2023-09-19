News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35

Schools and community groups invited to take part in dashing festive fundraiser for Derbyshire hospice

Treetops Hospice has launched its annual fundraiser, the Reindeer Dash, and is encouraging primary schools and community groups to sign up for some festive fun.
By Katharine LightbownContributor
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This is the third-year children can don reindeer antlers and complete any number of different activities to raise money for the charity based in Risley, Derbyshire.

Last year, 3,500 local children completed obstacle courses, played reindeer football matches, danced at discos, or simply dressed up for the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Together they raised over £17,200 with proceeds helping provide bereavement counselling sessions for children and young people struggling after the death of a loved one.

Schools and community groups invited to take part in dashing festive fundraiser for local hospice PiSchools and community groups invited to take part in dashing festive fundraiser for local hospice Pi
Schools and community groups invited to take part in dashing festive fundraiser for local hospice Pi
Most Popular

Shardlow Primary School has already signed up and looking forward to taking part. Kylie Magner, head teacher, explained why the school is getting involved for the third year running:

“We love the Reindeer Dash and it's become part of our annual calendar now. Some of our children and families have benefited from Treetops care so we want to show our support back and have a lot of fun at the same time.

“Last year, we put together a Christmas-themed obstacle course and the children from all year groups really loved it. We also ask some of our older pupils to help organise it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Reindeer Dash is a really flexible fundraising event so you can be creative with it to suit your own school and put your own stamp on it.

Head teacher and pupils from Shardlow School help launch Treetops Reindeer DashHead teacher and pupils from Shardlow School help launch Treetops Reindeer Dash
Head teacher and pupils from Shardlow School help launch Treetops Reindeer Dash

Treetops is such a good cause, so we’d definitely encourage other schools and groups to sign up and get involved.”

Those interested in the Treetops Reindeer Dash can find out more, and request reindeer fundraising packs online at www.treetops.org.uk/dash2023 or by calling the hospice on 0115 949 1264. Fundraising packs include reindeer antlers, sponsorship forms, certificates and posters.

This year, Treetops Hospice is celebrating 40 years of caring for people and their families in the local community. During this time, the hospice has supported thousands of patients with end-of-life nursing care and bereavement counselling.

Related topics:SchoolsDerbyshire