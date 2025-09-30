Scare attraction announces new Hallowe'en line-up as mutant plants takeover farm just outside Derby

Mutant plants are on the rampage at a farm 20 minutes from Derby as a popular scream park launches a new scare attraction set to ‘leaf’ guests running for their lives.

Mutation Damnation will launch at Screamfest at National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, Burton, on Friday, October 10.

Just one of a series of new attractions for this year’s shock-inducing adult fright nights, there will also be two new scare zones and some new twists to three of the six scare mazes at the Hallowe'en event, which attracts more than 30,000 visitors every year.

Crazed clown maze Freakout has been transformed into a distorted reality with the launch of Freakout Resurrected creating Screamfest’s biggest ever UV themed elements.

Taking two weeks to complete over 50 metres of UV illustrative designs have been added into Freakout Resurrected with all new glow in the dark clowns creating a frightening twist to the fan favourite.

New for 2025scare zones will bring added fright night space with two uniquely themed scare walk throughs. Smaller than the scare attractions they are designed to be a walk-through experience but with just as much scare!

Tom Robinson, who has run nighttime Hallowe'en event Screamfest at the 40-acre site with his brother Ivor since 2012, said: “We are really excited about this year’s line-up for Screamfest. Every year we look to create something new to bring shocks and laughs to visitors and this year is no different.

“This year we have added new elements to each of our scares with a fun twist for Freakout Resurrected and new ending elements for Insomnia and Hellcatraz. With two new scare zones and new maze attraction Mutant Damnation it promises to be another frightfully fun year.”

All new prosthetics, costumes and sets have been created with the scare spread out over an acre of maize maze with three 830 sq ft walk throughs and 17 actors ready to jump out at every twist and turn. A claustrophobic tunnel has been added leaving guests struggling to escape the clutches of the mutant plants taking over the genetically modified food plant in the maze.

Starting on Friday, October 10, Screamfest runs for 14 nights up until Saturday, November 1. This year the event features six attractions including the New for 2025 maize maze scare Mutation Damnation, as well as fan favourites; clown crazed Freakout Resurrected which has been given a unique twist this year, Area 52 which sees visitors battle five acres of outdoor interactive scare on a terrifying alien apocalypse tractor trailer ride, nightmare inducing Insomnia, zombie mayhem Hillbilly Joe’s Zombie Zoo and last year’s latest addition Hellcatraz which is one of the most intense scares yet with visitors separated, isolated and terrified in a fate worse than hell.

Spread out over the whole park taking in outdoor and indoor mazes, there will also be live music, extreme fright acts, flash mob dances, fairground rides, street food stalls and a licensed bar, with fire breathers and walkabout actors ready to scare.

Standard tickets include unlimited access to five scares – Insomnia, Hellcatraz, Freakout Resurrected, Hillbilly Joe’s Zombie Zoo and NEW for 2025 scare Mutation Damnation as well as all onsite live entertainment. AREA 52 is charged separately. Fairground rides, street food and a bar are also available.