Sari Schorr to premiere new album during Derby show - and local fans get chance to appear on the video for her new single

Sari Schorr - The Unbreakable Tour 2025

US chart-topping New York singer-songwriter, Sari Schorr, is returning to Derby this spring to open her UK tour - and today she announces she will premiere her new studio album in full at The Flowerpot on 24th April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a time when streaming dominates the consumption of music albums in the UK, Sari has decided to ensure her concert-going fans are the very first people to hear her new studio album, which is due for official release on 1 August 2025. In addition to playing the new album in full at every UK date, ticket-buyers will also receive a free streaming link to the new studio album at the end of each show – four months before the album is officially released worldwide, in download and physical formats.

In addition, the people of Derby and the East Midlands have the chance to appear in the video for her new single – film cameras at the show will give concert goers a true night to remember. They will also appear on a live album which will be recorded during her spring tour and feature a live track from each venue played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sari comments: “Rock and blues today is all about live music, and the grassroots clubs and theatres around the UK – such as The Flowerpot in Derby - need to be supported. According to the Music Venue Trust, one UK venue is being forced to close its doors every fortnight and we all need to work a lot harder to protect the future of live music on our doorstep. That’s why I am putting my live audience first this year. My new studio album is the best thing I’ve done but rather than chase chart numbers, I first want to share it live first and I can’t wait for my East Midlands fans to enjoy a special evening with me. New music has to be a thank you for those who stand up for artists and help keen local venues open. We will also be recording a live version of the new studio album during the tour and shooting single videos at the spring shows – so, in every sense, I’m hoping to walk the talk on supporting local venues and saying a big thank you to those music fans that help keep them open.”

Sari Schorr has collaborated with artists such as Walter Trout, Kiefer Sutherland, Marianne Faithfull and with Robin Trower charted a #1 Billboard album in the United States.

For information and tickets please visit: https://www.sarischorr.com/tour