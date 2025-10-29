Santa is coming to town
The festive season starts with the Bolsover Christmas Festival and Lantern Parade on Saturday, November 29.
Santa will be present all day with his Rotary helpers and will again lead the Lantern Parade from the Castle at about 5pm.
Following this traditional start, Bolsover Rotary will be taking Santa around the area to the following venues:
|Date
|Venue
|Times
|Friday 5/12/2025
|Tesco, Clowne
|10.00 - 18.00
|Saturday 6/12/2025
|Tesco, Clowne
|10.00 - 18.00
|Sunday 7/12/2025
|Tesco, Clowne
|10.00 - 16.00
|Friday 12/12/2025
|Tesco, Chesterfield
|10.00 - 18.00
|Saturday 13/12/2025
|Tesco, Chesterfield
|10.00 - 18.00
|Sunday 14/12/2025
|Tesco, Chesterfield
|10.00 - 16.00
|Friday 19/12/2025
|Morrison's, Bolsover
|10.00 - 18.00
|Sunday 22/12/2025
|Morrison's, Bolsover
|10.00 - 16.00
Once again Santa will be on his sleigh in Bolsover Marketplace on the last Saturday morning before Christmas, December 20, when he will be distributing gifts to the children of the area. This is always a popular occasion when the festive spirit is in full flow.
It costs nothing to see Santa, take a photo and give him your list, but Bolsover Rotary will be collecting for the Bolsover Rotary charity account, to support those in need in our area and beyond. Every penny that you donate will go to charity, so please give generously.
If you would like to learn more about Rotary and help your community, see the website on www.bolsover-rotary.org.uk, or on Facebook search bolsoverrotary.