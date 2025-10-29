Santa is coming to town

Bolsover Rotary will be helping Santa again this year. Read on for details of where and when you can see the great man.

The festive season starts with the Bolsover Christmas Festival and Lantern Parade on Saturday, November 29.

Santa will be present all day with his Rotary helpers and will again lead the Lantern Parade from the Castle at about 5pm.

Following this traditional start, Bolsover Rotary will be taking Santa around the area to the following venues:

Santa will be leading Bolsover's Lantern Parade

Date Venue Times Friday 5/12/2025 Tesco, Clowne 10.00 - 18.00 Saturday 6/12/2025 Tesco, Clowne 10.00 - 18.00 Sunday 7/12/2025 Tesco, Clowne 10.00 - 16.00 Friday 12/12/2025 Tesco, Chesterfield 10.00 - 18.00 Saturday 13/12/2025 Tesco, Chesterfield 10.00 - 18.00 Sunday 14/12/2025 Tesco, Chesterfield 10.00 - 16.00 Friday 19/12/2025 Morrison's, Bolsover 10.00 - 18.00 Sunday 22/12/2025 Morrison's, Bolsover 10.00 - 16.00

Once again Santa will be on his sleigh in Bolsover Marketplace on the last Saturday morning before Christmas, December 20, when he will be distributing gifts to the children of the area. This is always a popular occasion when the festive spirit is in full flow.

It costs nothing to see Santa, take a photo and give him your list, but Bolsover Rotary will be collecting for the Bolsover Rotary charity account, to support those in need in our area and beyond. Every penny that you donate will go to charity, so please give generously.

If you would like to learn more about Rotary and help your community, see the website on www.bolsover-rotary.org.uk, or on Facebook search bolsoverrotary.