Santa Claus is coming to town - thanks to the Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District (BID)

Come and see Santa at Derby Market Hall

Santa is making a welcome return to the Cathedral Quarter Grotto in November - and this year you’ll find him in the Derby Market Hall.

The event has been sponsored by the Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District (BID), and Santa’s magical grotto opens on Saturday, November 29.

Each child will receive a special gift from Santa and families will be able to take their own photographs with Santa and his elves – all in the magical surroundings of the Derby’s new Market Hall.

Afterwards, why not take a stroll and visit all the new and independent stalls in Derby Market Hall and make a start on your Christmas shopping. The Derby Market Hall opened in May this year following a £35.1 million restoration programme.

Brad Worley, manager for the Cathedral Quarter BID, said: “We are so happy to be able to welcome Father Christmas to the Derby Market Hall this year.

“After it opened to the public in May, we knew it would be wonderful to set up our Grotto within the Grade II-listed building and Father Christmas arrives in Derby on Saturday, November 29.

“You are in for a real treat this Christmas and we can’t wait for families to come and visit.”

Cllr Nadine Peatfield, Leader of Derby City Council and Cabinet Member for City Centre, Regeneration, Strategy and Policy, said: “The stunning Victorian architecture of Derby Market Hall offers the perfect backdrop for Santa’s Grotto. We’re thrilled to host Santa and his elves here, promising a truly magical experience for families.

“Beyond meeting the man himself, visitors can get their Christmas shopping done with our amazing local independent retailers, indulge in delicious food, enjoy free entertainment and soak up the Market Hall’s unique festive atmosphere.”

Tickets cost £4.50, which includes the booking fee, and prices have been kept to a minimum so families can enjoy some special time together before Christmas.

Santa’s Grotto will be open every weekend from Saturday, November 29, to Sunday, December 21. It will also open on Friday, December 19, from 10am to 12pm, Monday, December 22, Tuesday, December 23 and Wednesday, December 24. Times do vary on the weekends.

To find out more, check availability and book, visit https://www.festivederby.co.uk/