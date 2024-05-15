Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac set to bring acclaimed UK tour to Derbyshire next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The world's finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac have notched up an impressive 125 million YouTube streams and played live to more than one million fans across the globe.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the hugely popular ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups. The band has now played to more than one million fans across the globe, as well as achieving a staggering 125 million views to date via YouTube.

Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac

Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured the British-American supergroup’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time (and one which has sold a staggering 120million albums worldwide).

Talking about the new UK tour, the band’s drum maestro Allan Cosgrove (aka Cos) said today;

“What a fantastic Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac UK tour we’re all having. Almost halfway through and we’re seeing capacity audiences nightly - we’ve all been absolutely amazed at the reception. It's very clear to us that there's a love for Fleetwood Mac in every auditorium. This year's setlist is really hot - all the Fleetwood Mac classics and we revisit a selection of tracks from all their greatest albums, from ‘Rumours’ and beyond, as well as including some early Peter Green era tracks too (how could we not?!).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's been great to see so many new faces at these concerts,” he continues. “Almost like a whole new generation of Fleetwood Mac fans are emerging and checking us out. Our touring schedule is now taking us to all corners of the globe and our YouTube streams now stand at 125 million views.

“Rest assured, we have a fine group of people, musicians and crew, who totally appreciate the important task at hand. We endeavour to perform Fleetwood Mac’s songs the very best that we can. It’s a real privilege to play each show and we are all still striving to better our live performances every time we hit the road”.