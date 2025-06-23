Roxy Lanes Bottle Lane celebrates first birthday with £1 bowling offer

£1 bowling at Roxy Lanes

To celebrate its first birthday, Roxy Lanes Bottle Lane in Nottingham is rolling out a limited-time £1 bowling offer – available exclusively from Monday 23rd to Friday 27th June.

The deal offers guests the chance to enjoy a game of bowling for just £1 per person, with bookings available online only via the venue’s website. The offer applies to weekday bookings and is valid for one game per person.

Roxy Lanes Bottle Lane is known for its signature mix of ball games, booze and bites, making it the perfect city-centre spot for after-work hangouts, date nights or spontaneous games with friends.

The venue is over 18s only from 7pm (5pm on Saturdays), with under 18s welcome earlier in the day when accompanied by an adult.

*To take advantage of the offer and secure your slot, visit: https://alpha.togo.uk.com/booking/v4/activity.aspx?venueid=1321&mode=package&packagecatid=d7afc668-b11b-4449-8d71-b85ffa0c8719

For more information, visit: https://roxyleisure.co.uk/location/nottingham-bottle-lane/