News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Rotary Bakewell launch a new Repair Cafe in Bakewell

Bakewell will soon have its own Repair café being launched by Rotary Bakewell at the Methodist Church Hall at 10am on Saturday 23rd September.
By Peter HuxtableContributor
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read

These cafes have become increasingly popular worldwide as we all become increasingly keen to repair and fix rather than just replace.

Bring along items for repair by our team of experts – and learn how to do it – and enjoy a cuppa and the community spirit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Further cafes are planned monthly and already scheduled for 28th October and 25th November.

Repair Cafe BakewellRepair Cafe Bakewell
Repair Cafe Bakewell
Most Popular

We would like to thank the Derbyshire Dales Council for Voluntary Services (DDCVS) for a Better Derbyshire Dales Fund grant which will help to get the Repair Café started by covering room hire, equipment and publicity materials – the Methodist Church trustees - and also offers already of help from local stores.

Contact Margie on 01629 813638 or 07947 645331 for further details.

Related topics:Repair