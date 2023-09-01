These cafes have become increasingly popular worldwide as we all become increasingly keen to repair and fix rather than just replace.

Bring along items for repair by our team of experts – and learn how to do it – and enjoy a cuppa and the community spirit.

Further cafes are planned monthly and already scheduled for 28th October and 25th November.

Repair Cafe Bakewell

We would like to thank the Derbyshire Dales Council for Voluntary Services (DDCVS) for a Better Derbyshire Dales Fund grant which will help to get the Repair Café started by covering room hire, equipment and publicity materials – the Methodist Church trustees - and also offers already of help from local stores.