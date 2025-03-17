Rock Off Cancer gig to hit Chesterfield: A night of music for a life-changing cause
Music lovers and supporters alike are invited to come together for this unforgettable night, where every ticket sold, and donation made will contribute to the essential work of these two charities.
“Raising money for Pancreatic Cancer UK is so incredibly important to me, having lost my Dad to it last year,” said Emily one of the organisers of the event. “Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers, yet it remains underfunded and under-researched compared to other major cancers.” Ashgate Hospice has provided end-of-life care to thousands of people in Derbyshire and it is hard to find someone who has not had their lives touched in some way by the work of the hospice, which supports individuals and families in Chesterfield and beyond.
“Music has the power to unite people, and this event is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness and funds for two causes that touch so many lives,” said Reece of Real Time Live. “We’re excited to bring the community together for an evening of great performances.”
The gig will feature top local bands Brude, Little Dog and Skatoon. Attendees can also take part in raffles, auctions, and other fundraising activities throughout the evening.
Event Details: 📍 Venue: Real Time Music, 13 Marsden Street, Chesterfield S40 1JY
📅 Date: 11/04/2025
⏰ Time: Doors open at 7.30pm
🎟 Tickets: Available at www.realtimelive.co.uk adv:£10/OTD £14