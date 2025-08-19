Rob’s walking to Leeds on final leg of 5,000 miles in 500 days challenge for MND charity

Rob Tiffney, who will be walking 77 miles to Leeds tomorrow, 20 August.

FOR the past 500 days, people in Long Eaton, Breaston, Sandiacre and Stapleford have become familiar with the sight of a man proudly marching through their streets, orange and blue flag in hand.

Rob Tiffney, a gardener from Sandiacre, has walked an incredible 5,000 miles in 500 days, so far raising over £41,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

Affectionately known as ‘Flag Man’, Rob has become a local legend, cheered on by car horns, children shouting his nickname, and countless donations dropped into his collection bucket as he completes his daily walks after work.

Now, he is preparing for the final and most emotional stretch of his journey. On Wednesday 20 August at 7.30am, he will set off from The Bulls Head pub in Breaston to begin the final 77-mile leg of his challenge.

Over the course of two days, he will walk to Headingley Stadium in Leeds, to pay tribute to the late rugby league legend Rob Burrow CBE, whose courage following his MND diagnosis inspired the fundraiser.

“With 5,000 people living with MND, every mile represents a person dealing with the devastation of the disease. I want to show people with MND they are not alone. I also want to honour Rob Burrow’s legacy. Rob wore the number 7 shirt, so walking 77 miles to Headingley, his home ground, felt like the perfect way to finish.”

He added: “When I started, I barely knew anyone. Now I’ve got friends across the county. The support from the community has carried me through. My arms are often more tired from waving than my legs are from walking.”

Rob plans to arrive at Headingley Stadium in time for the Leeds Rhinos vs Hull KR match on Thursday 21 August, bringing his incredible journey to a fitting close.

Supporters are welcome to wave him off from The Bulls Head in Breaston at 7.30am on Wednesday morning.

To show your support for Rob, and for people living with MND you can donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/rob-tiffney-5000miles4mnd

For more information about MND and the work of the MND Association in your region please visit www.mndassociation.org