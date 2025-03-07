Roarsome family fun to return to Derbion this Easter
Following two incredibly successful years at the centre, Derbion Dinos will return from Friday 4 April to Tuesday 22 April. The unique event will showcase 14 life-like animatronic dinosaurs alongside an all-new interactive activity, offering an engaging, exciting and educational experience for dinosaur lovers of all ages.
Throughout the free dino trail, visitors can discover 14 giant dinosaurs, complete with realistic sounds and fascinating movements, and learn exciting facts about their favourite breeds including the T-Rex, The Velociraptor, Carnotaurus and Triceratops. Plus, they can strike a pose with a variety of species and enjoy a photo opportunity inside a hatching baby dinosaur egg.
Alongside the roarsome dino trail, visitors can also dig, discover, and piece together ancient dinosaur fossils in the brand-new Fossil Finders Dig activity for just £2.50 per child. Throughout the 30-minute sessions, young explorers can hunt through the sand to uncover hidden bones, and then work together at the assembly table to recreate a dinosaur skeleton! Tickets for the interactive workshops can be purchased online via the Derbion website now.
Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, said: “At Derbion, we are committed to delivering fun-filled events that our shoppers can enjoy throughout the year. Derbion Dino’s has become a firm favourite with visitors, and hosting the event once again reflects our dedication to offering engaging and memorable experiences for visitors of all ages. The return of the epic animatronic dinosaurs, combined with the exciting brand-new interactive activity, ensures there will be something for everyone to enjoy this year.”