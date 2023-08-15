News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

RNLI Cycle Sportive

Come and Join the Fun at Carsington Water and cycle to help save lives at sea
By Rodney ShiersContributor
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read

Back for its second time, raising vital funds for The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), this is a fantastic local event set in the magnificent scenery of the Derbyshire Dales.

A non-competitive ride, starting and finishing from Carsington Sailing Club, Carsington Water, Hognaston, near Ashbourne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hosted by The Matlock & Bakewell branch of the RNLI and assisted by Carsington and Ogston Sailing Clubs.

Ready for the OffReady for the Off
Ready for the Off
Most Popular

Offering a choice of 4 routes to suit all abilities from novice riders (enjoy a ride in the safety of an environment with fully signed routes and help if needed in emergency) through family groups (discounted entry fee for families), to experienced fanatics looking for a challenging climb or two.

All entrants will receive a voucher for the barbecue and a free refreshment drink post event.

Refreshments are available to purchase at Carsington sailing club for the duration of the event. A barbecue will be on the go from lunchtime with all entrants receiving a voucher for a free burger, sausage or bacon bap. All proceeds are going to the RNLI.

The clubhouse and facilities are available for the day with ample spectating area to chill out and take in the scenery and the sailing activities.

Full details and entry via the British Cycling site – https://www.britishcycling.org.uk/events/details/280053/RNLI-Dales--Waters-Cycle-event or for enquiries contact Rod Shiers 07850479861.

Related topics:Derbyshire DalesBakewell