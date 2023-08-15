Back for its second time, raising vital funds for The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), this is a fantastic local event set in the magnificent scenery of the Derbyshire Dales.

A non-competitive ride, starting and finishing from Carsington Sailing Club, Carsington Water, Hognaston, near Ashbourne.

Hosted by The Matlock & Bakewell branch of the RNLI and assisted by Carsington and Ogston Sailing Clubs.

Ready for the Off

Offering a choice of 4 routes to suit all abilities from novice riders (enjoy a ride in the safety of an environment with fully signed routes and help if needed in emergency) through family groups (discounted entry fee for families), to experienced fanatics looking for a challenging climb or two.

All entrants will receive a voucher for the barbecue and a free refreshment drink post event.

Refreshments are available to purchase at Carsington sailing club for the duration of the event. A barbecue will be on the go from lunchtime with all entrants receiving a voucher for a free burger, sausage or bacon bap. All proceeds are going to the RNLI.

The clubhouse and facilities are available for the day with ample spectating area to chill out and take in the scenery and the sailing activities.