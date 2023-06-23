Right Home Care Team Rolls Out A Summer Spectacular Charity Fun Day for Dementia UK and Parkinson's UK!

No matter your age or interests, there's something for everyone to enjoy, so get ready to mark your calendars for the Charity Fun Day. Come join us at Clowne Business Centre, Crown Street, Clowne, on Saturday 1st July 2023.

Expect a festival-like atmosphere with a diverse range of activities, from the adrenaline rush of raffle draws to the amusement of face painting, we've got you covered. The Fire and Police Services will be making appearances, ensuring not only our safety but also adding a dash of thrilling action to the day. Sip on refreshing drinks as you stroll around the various craft stalls or try your luck at the irresistible tombola.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Of course, the day wouldn't be complete without "lots more" - and we mean it! There will be plenty of surprises, games, and delightful treats for all attendees. You're guaranteed to have a memorable day, all while supporting the crucial work of Dementia UK and Parkinson's UK.

Right Home Care Team Charity Fun Day for Dementia UK and Parkinson's UK!

“We're also delighted to announce that we are still warmly welcoming donations and corporate sponsors for this Charity Fun Day. If you are a local business, we invite you to bolster this community initiative by contributing in any way you can. Whether it's a financial donation, services, or products for our raffle and tombola, every bit of help counts.

“Please feel free to contact Nicola Cooper or Melissa Allison for more information about how you can be a part of this joyous day of giving. Reach out to us on 01246 956265 or send us an email at [email protected] Remember, your generous assistance is not just about raising funds; it's about creating impactful experiences, building community spirit, and above all, making a tangible difference to those battling dementia and Parkinson's.

“These charities are close to our hearts at the Right Home Care Team, and we’re passionately committed to supporting their work. Dementia UK provides specialist dementia support for families, and Parkinson's UK drives better care, treatments, and quality of life for those affected by Parkinson's.

“So, come along, bring your family, invite your friends, and join us for a day full of excitement and philanthropy. Every ticket, every penny, every smile contributes to the fight against dementia and Parkinson's disease. With your support, we can make a difference and change lives.

“Join us in turning this into not just a day of fun, but also a day of hope and solidarity. We can’t wait to see you there!