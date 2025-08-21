Riding out the Great British weather at Gulliver’s Theme Parks

Fun on the rides at Gullivers

Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts is embracing the unpredictability of the British Bank Holiday forecast this weekend, with a playful pledge to match ticket prices to the weather.

Savings are to be had with online advanced ticket prices for all Gulliver’s parks been fixed to the Met Office forecast for each area as of 12 noon on Wednesday 20 August 2025, offering families a fun and affordable way to enjoy the long weekend.

Prices, which are all savings on usual gate prices, are now matched to the forecast which means:

Gulliver’s World in Warrington sees prices on Friday 22nd set at £20pp, Saturday 23rd at £22pp, Sunday 24th at £24pp and Monday 25th at £24pp.

Gulliver's Valley in Rotherham sees prices on Friday 22nd set at £21pp, Saturday 23rd at £21pp, Sunday 24th at £23pp and Monday 25th at £24pp.

Gulliver's Land in Milton Keynes sees prices on Friday 22nd set at £21pp, Saturday 23rd at £22pp, Sunday 24th at £24pp and Monday 25th at £24pp.

Gulliver's Kingdom in Matlock Bath sees prices on Friday 22nd set at £20pp, Saturday 23rd at £21pp, Sunday 24th at £23pp and Monday 25th at £23pp.

To get the above prices, tickets must be bought online two days in advance of the visit.

Dean Kimberley, director of loyalty and marketing at Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said “This fantastic, cost saving weather offer applies across all Gulliver’s parks with the lower rates fixed if you buy tickets two days in advance of your visit.

“It’s a light-hearted nod to the famously ‘less than average’ Bank Holiday weather, and a clever way to turn grey skies into golden savings. We know families are always on the lookout for value for money at the moment so we hope as many people will join us for what is set to be a cost friendly and fun weekend.”