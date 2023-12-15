Are you a Runner? coming back from injury? or are you looking to improve your strength or technique?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colpod Podiatry & Therapies with SRW Fitness are running 2 separate practical 1 hour exercise sessions specifically aimed towards runners.

You will leave with with a 15-20 minute programme of exercises you can continue to use going forwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exercise sessions will be run by Colin Papworth & Seb Walker on Wednesday 17th January 2024 at 9.30am and 5.30pm.

Runners Exercises for Rehab/Technique

The cost is £10 PP and you will be taken through exercises aimed at when you are coming back from injury or trying to improve strength specifically for running.

The sessions are both activation and strengthening and can be used as stand-alone session or as part of your warm up to running. They can also be used as part of a re-hab programme or if you are looking at changing a part of your running form.

Please bring with you a Yoga mat or similar, however, there will be some to borrow. Be prepared to do some activity so dress or layer accordingly, although you will be inside.