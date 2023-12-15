Revive Your Running for 2024
Colpod Podiatry & Therapies with SRW Fitness are running 2 separate practical 1 hour exercise sessions specifically aimed towards runners.
You will leave with with a 15-20 minute programme of exercises you can continue to use going forwards.
The exercise sessions will be run by Colin Papworth & Seb Walker on Wednesday 17th January 2024 at 9.30am and 5.30pm.
The cost is £10 PP and you will be taken through exercises aimed at when you are coming back from injury or trying to improve strength specifically for running.
The sessions are both activation and strengthening and can be used as stand-alone session or as part of your warm up to running. They can also be used as part of a re-hab programme or if you are looking at changing a part of your running form.
Please bring with you a Yoga mat or similar, however, there will be some to borrow. Be prepared to do some activity so dress or layer accordingly, although you will be inside.
You can book on line by going on our website, select Chesterfield, group sessions, Podiatry.