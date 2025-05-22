The Regional premiere of Xanadu is coming to Chesterfield this June, making it a rare theatrical event and a must-see for fans of musical theatre, 80s nostalgia, and live performance.

Inspirations Theatre Company is a multi award winning musical theatre group based in Chesterfield, Derbyshire. They have over 80 members ranging from aged 6 and up that have been delighting audiences for over 25 years; but, they do so much more than 'put on a show'.

Inspirations have been supporting the local community with other projects too. They have members who work with the NHS as practice patient performers to help train GPs and Doctors in diagnosing conditions. They have partnered local colleges to offer work experience for budding actors and performers. Some of the other community work includes supporting the Holymoorside brass band Easter and Christmas services. Performing at Tesco's Blue Token give away days and supporting local musicians with performers for music videos. The work they do for the community is exhaustive, and yet these amazingly talented people still find the time to put on 3 or more amazing shows a year. Speaking of which...

Xanadu is a cult classic, re-imagined and performed by local talent with national quality.

Kira (Left, performed by Lauren Turner), Danny (Centre, performed by Gareth Elvidge) and Sonny (Right, performed by Matthew Alsop) dancing to ELOs classic hit 'All over the world'

Creative Director Joshua Mason says,

"Xanadu is a hilarious show filled with amazing music which has never been performed in our region beforeI l love taking on the challenge of bringing something new and fresh to the stage and working along side such a talented cast guarantees for a bonkers 80s spectacle that is not to be missed!’

Ticket Information

Creative Director, Joshua Mason

11-14 June 2025

19.00 (with a 14.00 matinee on Saturday 14 June)

Hasland Playhouse, S41 0PW