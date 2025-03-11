Refurbished St Giles Church bells to host prestigious Newman Cup Contest

Old Brampton bellringers - teams will be competing in the Newman Cup Contest at St Giles Church

They fell silent for four years – now they’re back with a ringing endorsement!

The newly restored historic bells of St. Giles Church in Killamarsh are set to host their first major event — the Newman Cup Contest on Saturday, 17th May 2025.

This prestigious 6-bell striking competition, organised by the DDA Chesterfield District, is a major success for the church following the £76,450 National Heritage Lottery Fund Grant that funded the bells' restoration.

The project aimed to bring back the ringing of ‘Killamarsh Treble Bob’ – a bellringing method named after the village and which is now popular worldwide.

The restoration project rebuilt key mechanical components to make the bells easier to ring so that new ringers can be trained. It has trained new bell ringers to continue the tradition of ringing ‘Killamarsh Treble Bob’ at St Giles, captured oral histories of past and present bell ringers, and hosted community activities to celebrate the church’s heritage.

The Newman Cup Contest will now be the first major event to showcase the fully restored bells, and organisers hope it will inspire more people to take up bell ringing. People are welcome to come and hear the bellringing at the event.

The competition schedule is as follows:

10am – Draw (determining the order the teams ring in)10:15am onwards – competition ringing (each team has a 20-minute slot, including a short practice followed by their test piece)General ringing while the judge finalises the scores.About 12:00pm – Results announced.

The competition judge will be positioned in a separate location where they can hear the bells clearly but remain undisturbed.

Sue Hall, from the DDA Bellringers Association said: "It’s wonderful to see the bells of St. Giles come back to life in such a significant way. Last year they rang to raise money for the Bell A-Peal for Ashgate Hospice. That, and this year's event are both proof that the investment in our heritage has paid off, and we hope it will encourage more people to take up the amazing art of bell ringing, which is a fun activity for people from all backgrounds and of any faith or none, and for all ages from 9 to adult."

Visit www.bellringingderbyshire.org.uk for more information about bellringing in Derbyshire, and for contacts to have a go.