Recycle your Christmas trees with Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice’s annual Recycle Your Christmas Tree service has returned for the forthcoming festive season, giving households the opportunity to support the hospice, the local community, and the environment.

The annual collection, sponsored by glass container manufacturer Beatson Clark, offers a reliable and environmentally friendly way of disposing of your Christmas tree – helping you declutter at the end of the festivities.

Registration for the tree collection service is open from today (Thursday, November 7) with bookings closing on Monday, January 6 and tree collection dates starting on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 and running until Thursday, January 16.

However, the service is unable to collect trees taller than eight feet, artificial trees, or wreaths.

Bluebell Wood team members collecting Christmas Trees in 2023.

There is a suggested donation of £15 per collection and households have until Monday, January 6, 2025 to register via www.bluebellwood.org/Event/recycle-your-christmas-tree-25

The areas covered by the collection service are Sheffield, Barnsley, Chesterfield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Worksop.

Bluebell Wood has teamed up with sustainability partners E.ON and Eco-Power Wood Fuels to provide the service, which ensures that 100% of the trees collected are recycled or repurposed.

Some trees will even be donated to be used in local forest schools around Doncaster and the surrounding areas.

E.ON’s Sheffield-based biomass-fuelled combined heat and power plant, operational since 2015, uses recycled waste wood sourced from within the UK to generate 30MW of electrical energy and up to 25MW of thermal energy. This plant powers up to 69,000 homes and businesses in the South Yorkshire region and reduces carbon emissions by up to 65% compared to natural gas. Similarly, EcoPower Wood Fuels operates biomass-fuelled combined heat and power plants, in both Retford and Doncaster with the same capabilities and environmental benefits.

Jess Dhariwal, plant manager at E.ON’s Blackburn Meadows renewable energy plant, said: “Bluebell Wood is a wonderful local charity and we are delighted to partner with them for their Christmas tree collection campaign. The team at Blackburn Meadows believes sustainability and community can go hand-in-hand, and recycling Christmas trees and raising money for such a vital cause is a great way to support both.”

Peter Hickman, Sales Manager at Eco Power Wood Fuels said: “Eco Power Wood Fuels are delighted to be partnering Bluebell Wood for their annual Recycle your Christmas Tree campaign. Bluebell Wood is a fantastic local charity and we are proud to be associated with them and this fantastic campaign.

The dual benefit of supporting a local charity and recycling the used trees fits in perfectly with Eco Power’s sustainability and eco-efficient ethos.”

Dawn Pugh, Sales and Marketing Director at Beatson Clark said “We’re incredibly proud to be part of the campaign again as it supports the vital work Bluebell Wood does, whilst also encouraging recycling within our community. We’re looking forward to continuing our support of the hospice and more of these exciting projects.”

Bluebell Children’s Hospice opened in 2008 and has supported hundreds of children from across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.

Pip Colley, Regional Fundraiser for Bluebell Wood, said: “Our Recycle Your Christmas Tree service is one of the highlights of the year for Bluebell Wood. We are thrilled to partner with some of the largest and most sustainable companies in the region, who are leading the way in sustainability by ensuring our trees are recycled with 0% waste.

“The partners and organisations supporting us in tree collection are highly skilled, and we can't thank them enough for their commitment to our children's hospice. Every penny customers pay to have their tree responsibly recycled goes directly back into our Hospice, supporting families, children, babies, and young people through some of the hardest times imaginable. Each tree recycled means a local family in need is supported.

“This is a truly community-led service that directly benefits many local people in a cyclical way, and it's growing every year. We want to thank everyone who has recycled or plans to recycle their tree through us, our partners for their expertise and support, and our amazing volunteers. We couldn't do this without you.”